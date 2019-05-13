An eight-week trial may be needed to hear all the evidence in the cases of five people defending charges over the failed Bella Vista Homes development, a court has heard.



Bella Vista Homes Limited, The Engineer Limited, their respective directors Danny Cancian and Bruce Cameron, and bricklayer Darrel Joseph, initially faced 51 charges.

The charges were laid by the Tauranga City Council and claimed the defendants had done building work without the required consents.

Charging documents alleged more than half of the development was built using the wrong materials in some of the construction work and that there were defects in the foundations and block walls of six properties.

The defendants' cases were discussed at a hearing in the Tauranga court yesterday before Judge Paul Mabey, QC.

Advertisement

Some of the defendants' lawyers said they were still waiting on more information about the background to the charges from the council's lawyer.

During the hearing the council's lawyer, Richard Marchant, was granted leave by Judge Mabey to withdraw two charges each against Cancian and Bella Vista Homes.

Bella Vista Homes and Cancian will now defend 16 charges each, relating to doing building work and using a building without the required consents.

Joseph has also denied three charges of doing building work without consents.

The Engineer Ltd and its director Bruce Cameron have also each denied six similar charges.

Judge Mabey also allowed changes to six of the charges against Cancian and five of the charges faced by Cameron.

Details of some of the other charges against Bella Vista and The Engineer were also amended on a technical basis.

The council brought charges against the defendants after 21 houses in various stages of completion in The Lakes were evacuated in March last year.

Most of the rest of the hearing was centred around whether expert witnesses would be required after 22 briefs of evidence from the council were provided to the defence lawyers.

Judge Mabey said on the information before him, an eight-week trial could be required to enable both the prosecution and defence cases to be heard.

The judge adjourned all matters to July 24 for another hearing when he hoped to set down a firm trial date.