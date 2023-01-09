Sia Fukofuka has had huge support from husband Naki and children Ephraim, 10, and Adira, 7. Photo / Kayla P Photography

This article was one of our best read stories of 2022.

Every day she wakes up, Telesia Fukofuka is intentional about living out the day.

"I take life seriously," she says.

"I get up, get the kids ready, go for a walk and actually look at nature. I enjoy life. I want to do things."

The 35-year-old mum of two knows how precious life is after being diagnosed with breast cancer in January last year.

Like the stories of many people affected by breast cancer, her ordeal started after she came across a lump.

"I was in the shower when I felt it. But I just thought: 'Oh, it's nothing'. I left it for a long time and it ended up [worse]."

She made the discovery in early 2020 - just as the country was starting to get used to a pandemic that was already turning the world upside down.

"There was so much going on. I felt the lump and didn't get it checked until a year later."

She describes the day she was diagnosed as the worst day of her life after waiting for what seemed forever for the results.

'I had to tap into my faith like never before'

"Every day I was thinking the worst.

"It was really, really hard and I couldn't even explain it because I'm from a family where no one has any cancers - and I don't know anyone who had cancer."

After being diagnosed in January, 2021, Fukofuka underwent a mastectomy and had her left breast removed. Doctors had discovered several tumours inside.

"The fear of the unknown was hard for me," she says quietly.

"But that's when I had to tap into my faith like never before."

Sia Fukofuka and her husband Naki and their children Adira, 7, and Ephraim, 10. Photo / Kayla P Photography

Fukofuka underwent chemotherapy from April to August last year - all the while the country was dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and associated restrictions and eventual lockdown.

Despite going through chemo, she became so passionate about spreading the message of awareness and wanting to help the Breast Cancer Foundation that she hosted a special Pink Ribbon Breakfast while she was on leave from the hospital ward.

"The doctors knew I wanted to be there to host my very first breakfast as it meant so much to me."

She was given the all-clear for two hours before she headed back to hospital.

"In some of the pictures you can still see my hospital name tags and bandages as I still had the IV line in me."

Fukofuka is set to host another Pink Ribbon Breakfast next month to continue to encourage women to know their bodies and to take immediate action if they sense something is not right.

That message was particularly strong for Pasifika women, she said.

"When I go through my treatments, I see so many of our people and I feel so sad. I wonder: 'Is it the food we're eating? The environment we're in?

"I've completely changed my routine now. I make sure I'm in a good environment, eat healthy foods and try to go for a walk throughout the week."

Breast cancer is the most common cancer for women in New Zealand and the third most common cancer overall.

Nine women are diagnosed every day and one of them will be Māori. Those with a greater risk of dying from breast cancer are women of Pacific Island and Māori descent.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ chief Ah-Leen Rayner says the money raised from Pink Ribbon Breakfast events goes towards ground-breaking research, education and awareness programmes, as well as patient support services.

However, the two years of a Covid-19 pandemic had crushed many of their fundraising efforts, resulting in a 50 per cent drop in breakfast registrations compared to last year.

'Follow your gut instincts - and then act'

The funds raised will help to restore and transform breast screening in New Zealand.

"We want women to get diagnosed more easily and quickly, which will greatly improve their survival changes," said Rayner. Fukofuka acknowledged the fact that living in New Zealand meant she was able to have access to good medical advice and hospital care.

She also paid tribute to her family and friends for their support as she continues her ongoing treatments - in particular, her children Ephraim, 10, and Adira, 7, and her husband Naki.

"He's been my rock through it all. I actually think I wouldn't have got through it if it weren't for him."

Fukofuka said she hoped her story sheds a light on the need for people to see a doctor if they sense something might be wrong.

"I always tell my husband this. There just needs to be more awareness. Follow your gut instincts and then you've got to act."

Registrations to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast end this month. For more information visit: Breast Cancer Foundation NZ