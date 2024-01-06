Three dead, girl missing after boat capsize in Fiji

The boat overturned near Tuvuca Island. Photo / Alex Perrottet/RNZ

By RNZ

A 12-year-old girl is missing and three people have drowned after a boat capsized in Fiji.

The boat overturned near Tuvuca Island, Fiji Police said in a statement.

“Yesterday, 16 people left Tuvuca Island in the morning for Tavunuku Island.

“In the afternoon, the villagers received a call that the boat that left in the morning had capsized.”

Twelve of the group have been rescued.

Three people died and a 12-year-old girl is still missing.

The police have told the Fiji Times that the group of 16 went for a picnic on the island yesterday morning.

The search continued this morning with villagers and police from Vanuabalavu Police Station.

- RNZ