Three dead, girl missing after boat capsize in Fiji

By RNZ
A 12-year-old girl is missing and three people have drowned after a boat capsized in Fiji.
The boat overturned near Tuvuca Island, Fiji Police said in a statement.
“Yesterday, 16 people left Tuvuca Island in the morning for Tavunuku Island.
“In the afternoon, the villagers received a call that the boat that left in the morning had capsized.”
Twelve of the group have been rescued.
Three people died and a 12-year-old girl is still missing.
The police have told the Fiji Times that the group of 16 went for a picnic on the island yesterday morning.
The search continued this morning with villagers and police from Vanuabalavu Police Station.
- RNZ