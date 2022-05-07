Moana Pasifika players meet young fans ahead of Saturday's game against the Waratahs, at Mount Smart Stadium. Photo / Pacific Media Network

The boss of Moana Pasifika says the progress the club has made is "history in the making".

"Whos got your back? I got your back!" The team's chants echoed through Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday ahead of its clash against the NSW Waratahs in round 12 of the DHL Super Rugby Pacific.

Despite a fast start from Moana Pasifika that had them go up 17-0, the Waratahs fought back to claim a 26-20 win.

Chairman Sir La'auli Michael Jones says welcoming the first membership holders to Mt Smart Stadium is a milestone.

Moana Pasifika chairman, Sir La'auli Michael Jones

He said it was a long time coming, acknowledging the original members at Saturday's game.

Despite facing a tough season, Captain Sekope Kepu says the team is grateful for their supporters, club members, and families on the journey with them.

A huge amount of growth comes with playing full-time, professional rugby, and that in itself is a win for young team members, he says.

As an ex-Waratah, he reflects emotionally on his time with his 'second team', but being in contact with his Waratah mates fuelled excitement for Saturday's game.

Players celebrate their first win, against the Hurricanes in March. Photo / Photosport

Jones describes the team as a waka upholding the might of the Pacific and is excited about future generations.

"This is the people's team; everybody is on this journey."