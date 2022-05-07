Faith Sosene's emotional rendition of 'Because You Loved Me' by Celine Dion left Jessica Mauboy in tears. Video / The Voice Australia

The Voice Australia ended its blind auditions this week with three young, Samoan singers emerging as a talent to watch in the next round of team competitions.

Spellbinding performances by Faith Sosene, 24, Jordan Tavita, 23, and Celestial Utai, 22, captured the hearts of the judges, sparked an internet storm and cemented their positions in the next round of the competition.

The videos of their blind auditions circulated across social media platforms, catching global attention. Millions of views were captured on those platforms.

Faith Sosene's rendition of Celine Dion's Because You Loved Me, brought an eruption of cheers and tears from the crowd. She dedicated the heartfelt song to her mother, who is battling heart disease and renal failure.

"She's shown the most sacrificial love I've ever seen in my whole life," the singer said of her mum.

"These lyrics embody that and so, that's why this song is really important to me."

Judge Guy Sebastian said they had witnessed something special.

"I want to thank you, even on behalf of the audience because I could hear them afterwards going, 'wow'," he said.

Sosene joined judge Jessica Mauboy's team.

Jordan Tavita, who cemented his spot in Sebastian's team, gave a soulful performance of Michael Jackson's Man in the Mirror.

An emotional Tavita said after his performance that it was his first time singing in front of anyone except his family. It had given him a chance to conquer his fear, he said

"If I didn't have my family, I wouldn't be here today," Jordan said, acknowledging his parents who were watching tearfully by video stream.

Mauboy said, "You are pure joy and this is what this show is about – such epic vocals. That's a gift."

Celestial Utai's rendition of Deja Vu, by Beyonce, brought a standing ovation.

"I can't actually speak, that was crazy!" said judge Rita Ora.

With the three singers now on the world's radar and the competition just beginning, many fans have high hopes for their success.