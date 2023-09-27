Samoa perform the Manu Siva Tau before the kick-off at against Argentina. Photo / Getty Images

Samoa perform the Manu Siva Tau before the kick-off at against Argentina. Photo / Getty Images

By Iliesa Tora of RNZ

Manu Samoa head coach Vaovasamanaia Seilala Mapusua has made four changes to his side for their Pool D must-win match against Japan in Toulouse on Friday morning New Zealand time.

Taleni Seu and Sa Jordan Taufua have been included in the starting lineup with Ed Fidow starting on the right-wing and Alai D’Angelo Leuila moving to centre.

Vaovasamanaia told the media at the team announcement in Toulouse they know that Japan will be strong and disciplined and they need to be on top of their game.

“We thought the changes made were reflective [of the game]. Japan are a very well-disciplined team and changes we have made, we see as setting the style of play we want to play as well as adding a bit more variety in our attack,” Vaovasamanaia said.

“We have seen an improvement in the Japanese team and an improvement in our own team. So while we played each other back in July both teams have improved so we can’t really look too much to that game and that result. I believe it is going to be a totally different game and both teams will be a lot stronger.

“We are very wary of Japan’s strengths in terms of their speed and also their never-say-die attitude.

Manu Samoa player Jordan Taufua. Photo / Getty Images

“They are very technically correct in how they play. We will be looking to counter those strengths and implement how we want to play in terms of using our physicality and doing the basics well.

“That is going to be the key for us, and trying to make sure we can absorb the pressure Japan will put on us. We will try to inflict the same pressure on Japan.”

Players expect a tough Japan

Co-captain Chris Vui echoed his coach’s sentiments about Japan and said they expect a tough battle.

“We do know how good they are. They are a well-coached team and we’re looking for their special plays as they always do,” he said.

“[Amato] Fakatava, the big old lock, he is someone that brings a lot of physicality in that Japanese team so he is one to look out for.

“In terms of the scrum, we know they have improved a lot. They showed they can dominate around that area, as well as the lineout.”

Jordan Taufua, who gets to run in at number eight replacing experienced Steven Luatua, says the Japanese team will be strong.

“Japan are an exciting team to watch but also to play against. They are a very exciting team, they are very good with their skills.

“They go the whole 80 minutes, we are well aware of how good a team Japan are. The rugby in Japan has improved immensely and we’re looking forward to tomorrow night’s game.”

He said he was also personally looking at lifting his own game.

“What I bring is a bit of energy and a bit of physicality. Everyone knows how I play and the type of person I am.

“I thrive off of big challenges and what a way to go out in front of the Toulouse crowd and the people of France. I’ll get out there and do my thing. The good thing [for us] is we have someone like Steven Luatua to come on with all his experience.”

Big winger Ben Lam, who had quite a game against Argentina, was also back on the wing.

He said he wants to make amends and throw his own input into the game.

“I think as you saw we made a lot of mistakes, a lot of dropped balls [against Argentina]. We sort of made mistakes at crucial times.

“For us our focus has been on our micro skills and doing our basics right, so I think as a team we have worked really well this week. We have worked on moving the ball, playing as a team.”

Sopoaga recovers

Meanwhile, coach Vaovasamanaia said flyhalf Lima Sopoaga was recovering well.

“He is tracking along nicely with his rehab and recovery. He should be back available for selection following the game against Japan.”

He could be back to meet England: “Next week, if he continues with the programme he is on, and comes through OK this week,” Vaovasamanaia said.

Luatua had been given time to rest and come off the bench while Charlie Faumuina is not playing because of a nagging injury.

“Steven has played a lot of minutes for us over the last couple of months, so we see him playing an effective role in the latter part of the game where we need some calm heads and experience.

“Charlie is okay, but is carrying a little bit of an injury.”

Veteran Christian Leali’ifano is a key player in the side, Vaovasamanaia said, and is expected to lead the team’s attacks and game direction again.

“Christian is a world-class player and someone who is very valuable to our team. We are well aware of what Christian can do.

“As a player you might not get a run on the day and that’s okay because you’ve got 14 other guys on the field there to help you. I know our whole squad back him up 100 per cent.

“Christian is looking forward to getting back on the field and putting in a strong performance.”

Manu Samoa match-day 23: 1 James Lay, 2 Seilala Lam, 3 Paul Alo-Emile, 4 Chris Vui (c), 5 Theo McFarland, 6 Taleni Junior Agaese Seu, 7 Fritz Lee, 8 Sa Jordan Taufua, 9 Jonathan Taumateine, 10 Christian Leali’ifano, 11 Ben Lam, 12 Alai D’Angelo Leuila, 13 Tumua Manu, 14 Ed Fidow, 15 Duncan Paia’aua; Replacements: 16 Sama Malolo, 17 Jordan Lay, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Steven Luatua, 20 Alamanda Motuga, 21 Melani Matavao, 22 Neria Fomai, 23 Danny Toala

Japan names five with Pacific origins in team

Meanwhile, Japan head coach Jamie Joseph announced his match-day 23 with five players with Pacific origins making the list.

The five are Tongans Amato Fakatava, Asaeli Ai Valu and Lomano Lemeki while Fijians are Michael Leitch and Jone Naikabula.

Lemeki replaces another Fijian Semisi Masirewa at fullback.

Four players in the team will be playing against Samoa at the Rugby World Cup for the third time. They are Shōta Horie, Keita Inagaki, Michael Leitch and Kotaro Matsushima, who all played against Samoa at both the RWC 2015 and 2019.

Fakatava scored in his test debut against Samoa this year, where the team lost 22-24 to the Manu Samoans.

Lemeki will make his first start since October 23, 2021, when he played against Australia.

Tonga to miss Vaea Fifita

Vaea Fifita during the Rugby World Cup. Photo / AP

In another development, Tonga’s Vaea Fifita will miss the rest of the Ikale Tahi’s Rugby World Cup matches after he was handed a four games suspension by an independent Disciplinary Committee in Paris on Wednesday New Zealand time.

Vaea was yellow-carded against Scotland in Nice on Monday morning for dangerously charging into a maul with his shoulder.

That was upgraded to a red card and he faced the independent Disciplinary Committee chaired by Brenda Heather-Latu of Samoa.

Vaea will miss four matches instead of the mandatory six for the offence, which means he will miss the South Africa game on October 1, Romania on October 8, his club match for Scarlets against the Bulls on October 22 and against the Stormers on October 28.

- RNZ