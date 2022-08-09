Newstalk ZB radio host James Daniels. Photo / George Heard

by Chris Taylor of Cook Islands News

It's every hitch hiker's nightmare, jumping into a car with a serial killer or dangerous criminal.

So when Newstalk ZB talkback radio host James Daniels and his wife accepted a ride while on holiday in the Cook Islands, they were stunned when their driver introduced himself as one of Rarotonga's most notorious criminals.

They were even more shocked when the affable man in his 60s disclosed what his current job happened to be, handing over his Ministry of Corrective Services business card with a smile.

Daniels regaled the light-hearted tale on air last week with fellow host of the Simon Barnett and James Daniels Afternoons on Newstalk ZB.

After spending an idyllic holiday on the island of Aitutaki recently, for their last morning in Rarotonga, Daniels said he and wife Dianne decided to spend it at Avarua's bustling Punanga Nui Saturday Market.

But what happened next left Barnett aghast - and in hysterics.

The story began with Daniels, 67, saying that after they missed the bus from Rarotonga International Airport, the couple decided to try their hand at hitching a ride to the popular market.

"It was too far to walk and was as hot as hell…and I said: 'Come on, let's hitchhike'."

Despite initial protests from his wife, they ended up curb-side. The well-travelled couple had never thumbed a ride anywhere else in the world before.

Cook Islands incumbent Minister of Corrective Services George "Maggie" Angene is well-known in Rarotonga.

After a few cars went past, a hatchback pulled up alongside the pair.

"There was a little guy about my age who looked a lot like me driving. And he says: 'Get in'."

Daniels attempted to hand the driver $10 for the ride back to town, which was waved off. They got into the backseat and the vehicle drove away.

As he does every day behind the radio mic, Daniels struck up a conversation by regrettably asking: "So what do you do here?"

To the couple's shock, the driver replied: "Well, I've spent 34 years in prison."

A stunned Barnett exclaimed on-air: "What, 34 years?!"

At the time, in the backseat, Dianne was looking at her husband and Daniels said he was thinking: "Huh?"

Sitting in the car thinking: 'Was there kidnapping on that list'?

Alarmed at the disclosure, he asked what he had done to be locked up for such a long time.

Daniels said the man shared his criminal past, saying he had "done a few things" - from starting a gang in the 70s to stealing and attempting to burn down the government house*.

"I'm already freaking," Daniels explained.

"And I was sitting in this car, he's driving along, and I was thinking: 'Was there any kidnapping on that list!'?"

Barnett was in hysterics at the tale, laughing at Daniels' retelling of their odd-ball hitchhiking experience.

Newstalk ZB radio hosts James Daniels and Simon Barnett.

The radio co-host then asked the man: "What are you doing now?"

To which he astoundingly replied that he was now the Minister of Corrective Services in the Cook Islands.

"He gave me his business card."

Daniels then revealed the identity of the driver as colourful Tupapa Maraerenga MP George "Maggie" Angene.

"He proceeds to take us to the markets and he drove straight past."

Daniels said he nervously said to Angene at the time: "Um, um, hang on…it's back there."

Angene, however, said he knew a special way and drove them in the back entrance.

Daniels was then surprised at all the market visitors who immediately acknowledged Angene.

"Everyone knows him. They're all waving and saying: 'Hey George'. He winds down his window and points to us."

Barnett said to Daniels: "What an amazing and extraordinary story."

Subsequent text messages into the station revealed how much listeners loved the story.

As memorable as their first hitchhiking experience was, they have decided to never attempt to thumb a ride again, Daniels said.

But now they have a great dinner travel story to share for years to come.

*On the radio recording, Daniels misheard Angene say he came out of prison in 2017 and that he had attempted to burn down government house. However, the now veteran MP was in fact paroled and released from prison over 22-years-ago for arson to the ministry of justice, post office, and telecom building centre.