Award-winning novelist Sia Figiel has been charged with the murder of a fellow writer in Samoa. Photo / File

Award-winning novelist Sia Figiel has been charged with the murder of a fellow writer in Samoa. Photo / File

Warning: Graphic content

The murder trial of celebrated and award-winning author Sia Figiel has revealed gruesome details surrounding the death of a fellow writer in Samoa.

Figiel, 58, is facing charges in relation to the death of respected poet, writer and academic Dr Caroline Sinavaiana Gabbard, 78, in the island nation in May last year.

The victim’s body was discovered after Figiel handed herself in to authorities. Police said at the time it was understood that an argument broke out between Figiel and Gabbard before the death.

Figiel’s works are well-known around the Pacific and New Zealand.Her debut novel - Where We Once Belonged - was a bestseller and won the Asia/Pacific Commonwealth Writer’s Prize for fiction in 1997.