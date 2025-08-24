Advertisement
Updated

Murder trial of award-winning Pacific author Sia Figiel reveals new details

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Award-winning novelist Sia Figiel has been charged with the murder of a fellow writer in Samoa. Photo / File

Warning: Graphic content

The murder trial of celebrated and award-winning author Sia Figiel has revealed gruesome details surrounding the death of a fellow writer in Samoa.

Figiel, 58, is facing charges in relation to the death of respected poet, writer and academic Dr Caroline Sinavaiana Gabbard, 78, in the

