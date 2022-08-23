Tagisia Sia Sanelivi has been missing since the early hours of yesterday morning. Photo / Supplied

Tagisia Sia Sanelivi has been missing since the early hours of yesterday morning. Photo / Supplied

Police, family and community members are continuing search efforts to find a missing grandmother last seen at a house in South Auckland in the early hours of yesterday morning.

It has now been more than 24 hours since Tagisia Sanelivi was seen at a property on Orly Avenue in the suburb of Māngere.

A police spokeswoman said this morning that the 75-year-old woman remains missing.

"Police are still appealing for any sightings of her around the Māngere area," the spokeswoman said.

It is understood police officers, family members and ordinary people from around the city joined forces last night to continue efforts to find the grandmother.

Areas of the search have included all around Māngere and Māngere Bridge; as well as surrounding suburbs such as Papatoetoe and Onehunga.

Members of the public are urged to check outside properties or to keep an eye out for Sanelivi, who is widely known by the shortened version of her name - Sia.

She is described as being 5ft (152cm) tall and of skinny build.

She is thought to be wearing a white T-shirt with a black jacket and brown pants.

Anyone who may have seen Sanelivi yesterday or today is urged to contact Police immediately on 105 or 111.