Multi-award-winning New Zealand singer of Cook Islander descent, Annie Crummer, is one of several top acts set to play at the inaugural Pasifika Festival in Kaitaia in November. Photo/Supplied

A desire to showcase Pasifika culture while providing a sense of identity and belonging is the kaupapa behind the inaugural Pasifika Festival in Kaitaia.

The free all-day festival will run on Saturday, November 26, and will feature a range of food, clothing and entertainment all relating to the Pacific nations of the Cook Islands, Samoa, Tonga, Fiji and Niue.

The lineup of world-class Pasifika artists performing at the festival will include singer Annie Crummer (Cook Islands), international tenor Ben Makisi (Samoa), soul singer Saia Folau (Tonga), and Auckland Pasifika funk/soul band, Liquid Honey.

International tenor Ben Makisi (Samoa), otherwise known as 'The Polynesian Pavarotti'. Photo/Supplied

Festival organiser Opeloge Ah Sam said the concept for the event had come about following a desire to connect with other Samoan and Pacific island communities residing in Kaitaia.

Ah Sam said a growing number of people of Pasifika descent living in the Far North had been seeking out places to celebrate, retain knowledge, and learn more about their culture.

This festival was therefore a celebration of years of coming together and showcasing that to the people of Te Hiku.

"This really is about giving the people of Kaitaia and beyond an insight into our cultures and what we represent," Ah Sam said.

All-female band Liquid Honey is one of Auckland's leading funk and soul bands. Photo/Supplied

"When I first moved up here, I was quite aware of being Samoan in a predominantly Māori context, and what that would mean for my kids' understanding of their identity.

"It's important for our children to be able to identify with their respective cultures and to feel like they know who they are.

"By 2019, we had started to gather a number of families in the area, which resulted in the beginnings of the Te Hiku Pasifika Trust - which is the entity driving this festival."

Saturday is the big day for events, where 30 stallholders will sell Pasifika goods and wares at Kaitaia's A&P Showgrounds.

Saia Folau (Tonga) is one of the best soul voices in the country, says Ah Sam. Photo/Supplied

The live entertainment stage will also feature Pasifika traditional dance performances, as well as other art and cultural acts.

The welcome ceremony for the 2022 Pasifika Festival will be held at the Te Ahu Centre from 5pm-7:30pm on November 25.

Day two of the event will be held at the A&P Showgrounds from 10am-5pm on November 26.

The Aiga Samoa Far North group practising to perform at the festival. Photo/Supplied

In the case of rain, the Saturday venue will be moved to the Kaitaia College covered courts.

For more information, contact: opeloge@hotmail.com