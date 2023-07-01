Parents of David Setitaia, who died in a car crash in 2022, speak to the NZ Herald. All Black lock Tupou Vaai, a high school friend of David, presented a signed jersey to the family last week. Video / Jason Oxenham

Monika Setitaia looks off into the distance as she remembers the last time she saw her eldest son David and what would be his last words to his mum.

“The last thing I remember, and it always plays back in my head, is seeing him standing there and just saying his last goodbye to me.

“You know when your kids say goodbye to us - every day when they say: ‘Bye Mum!’ To me, it was just a normal day. But I didn’t know that it was his last goodbye to me,” she says with tears in her eyes.

“Just standing there all dressed up, he looked so handsome, and he said: ‘Bye motherest’! And that smile - that big smile. He said it from his heart: ‘Bye Mum’.”

It has been almost a year and a half since 18-year-old David was killed in a car crash in Karaka, not far from the family’s home in Pukekohe, on January 11 last year.

The family have opened up to the Herald on Sunday for the first time about their pain.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Lewis Rd and Charles Rd about 6.40pm that evening. Two people in the second vehicle, a ute, were uninjured.

David’s younger brother, then 16-year-old Thomas, who was driving, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to hospital.

David suffered blunt-force trauma to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two brothers had been on their way to Thomas’s rugby training session at the nearby rugby club in Karaka when the crash happened.

Earlier in the day, the family - including dad Waka Setitaia and youngest siblings William and Jemimah - had enjoyed lunch together, as all the kids were home for the school holidays.

All Blacks lock Tupou Vaa'i presented a signed jersey to the family of his old schoolmate David Setitaia, who died in a car crash last year. Pictured are David's parents, Waka and Monika Setitaia. Photo / Jason Oxenham

David and William, who had part-time jobs at the local Pak’nSave supermarket, were on a day off.

“When we look back, it was like he was preparing himself to go, in kind of a way,” his mum says.

For some reason, David had got a fresh haircut and clean shave that day, before he and Thomas went to drop little brother William at work, after he was called in last-minute.

‘I couldn’t believe it’

“On Saturday, we had got them some new clothes and new shoes. On that day, he decided to wear all his new stuff.”

The next time Monika would see her son in his new clothes would be at the crash scene, surrounded by emergency services and crews trying to save his life.

“I got there just two minutes after he ...” she says, her voice fading.

“Thomas actually was the first one trying to do CPR. He said he could still feel his heart beating.”

Dad Waka, who was on a night shift at the MCL Steel Mill, would not find out about the crash until about an hour later, when an uncle called to break the news.

“He said to me: ‘There’s a car accident. Thomas has been taken to the hospital’. And then he said it in Fijian, like: ‘They’ve covered David’s body’. I couldn’t believe it,” he says, wiping his face.

David Setitaia's parents, Monika and Waka, and brother William Setitaia hold up a signed All Blacks jersey gifted to them by David's schoolmate All Blacks lock Tupou Vaa'i. Photo / Jason Oxenham

More than a year on, David’s presence is very much felt in the family home - with photos of the smiling schoolboy in his Wesley College uniform beaming from the walls.

A large Fijian tapa cloth called a masi has “David Setitaia” written all around it and covers the wall behind the TV. It was made especially after David’s death, his dad says.

An All Blacks connection and a schoolmate’s gift

All Blacks lock Tupou Vaa'i is a former Wesley College head prefect and used to work in the school kitchens with schoolmate David Setitaia, 18, who died in a car crash last year. Photo / PhotoSport

Another special memento is set to be framed and hung from the wall - a signed All Blacks jersey gifted by David’s old schoolmate, All Blacks lock and former Wesley College head prefect Tupou Vaa’i.

The pair had worked in the school kitchen when they were students and because of rugby commitments, Tupou could not attend David’s funeral.

“I believe the brotherhood at school, you can’t explain it,” Waka says.

“It’s been a year now since his passing and for us to get a special jersey like this and signed by all the All Blacks is ... quite motivational and strengthening especially at this time, as we still try to get through his passing.

“Very thankful to Tupou for his love and his kindness towards us and also David.”

Monika and Waka Setitaia stand at the grave of their eldest son, 18-year-old David Setitaia, who died in a car crash in January last year. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The family pay tribute to that brotherhood and Wesley College as a whole, for stepping up as soon as news broke of the accident - taking care of nearly everything to do with David’s funeral, including holding it at the school.

At David’s funeral, Wesley College principal Dr Brian Evans paid tribute to a unique young man who was always respectful and cheerful - and always asking questions.

“He wore his number ones to school every day in his final year and he wasn’t a prefect - but he just became a leader.

“David was someone you could trust with what you said to him, how you felt. He was the best type of leader - he had strong conviction and [was] true to himself.”

The family would also like to thank Waka Setitaia’s boss and B crew workmates, David’s grandparents, and families and friends who showered their support and love on the family during that time - and still do.

These include ordinary members of the public - the majority of them elderly, who turned up to the family house after hearing the news.

“They were Pak’nSave customers David used to go and help by taking their groceries and loading them in the car,” Monika smiles.

As for Waka, he will forever remember his son’s drive and determination in his final year at school, which earned him a scholarship to study tourism.

“I’m very proud of David. His last year of school, I’ve never seen him so persistent and so motivated to get what he wanted in life.

“I didn’t say that to him and that’s one thing that I’m really regretful about is not telling him that I was proud of him. I think he knows, but I’m very proud of you, David.”