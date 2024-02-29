As one of South Auckland’s most loved sons is due to be farewelled, the public celebration of his life is expected to draw massive crowds. Video / NZHerald

In life, they had to share their dad with the many communities and causes he was connected to.

And in death, Fa’anānā Efeso Collins’ daughters had to share him once more, as hundreds of mourners packed out a South Auckland venue to pay tribute to a man who was known for his love of people.

The 49-year-old Green Party MP, who died just over a week ago while taking part in a ChildFund charity fundraiser, was farewelled at a raw and emotional public memorial service yesterday.

But it was also a colourful display of island humour and banter that drew hearty laughter from those gathered.

Fa’anānā's wife, Vasa Fia Collins, described her husband as a true gentleman who always served the needs of others before his own.

“I am an ordinary woman who married an extraordinary man.

Fa'anānā Efeso Collins, pictured with his wife Vasa Fia and their daughters, Asalemo (in her dad's arms) and Kaperiela.

“He made me a better woman and drew out the best in me - but he did that for everyone.”

She talked of a dedicated dad to their daughters, Kaperiela, 11, and Asalemo, 3, who held on to a small teddy bear as she walked into her dad’s funeral.

He loved taking his girls to school, playing with them and teaching them how to pray.

Acknowledging her husband’s maiden speech in Parliament just two weeks ago, she said it was a call to action and called out injustices.

Becoming emotional, she acknowledged a part of his speech - given the day after Valentine’s Day - when he joked to his daughters that he would forever be their valentine, as they were not to marry until they were 50.

“And now [you’re] our eternal valentine,” his wife said.

Among the mourners were members from various political parties, including Prime Minister Chris Luxon, members of the Labour Party, the Māori Party, Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and members of various different local boards and council workers.

The Greens arrived wearing green traditional island puletasi [dresses] for the women and island shirts and formal lavalava for the men.

One of Samoa’s most high-profile politicians, La’aulialemalietoa Polataivao Schmidt, was also among the mourners.

“I’m here to honour such a great man - one of the sons of Samoa. He has done a lot to showcase the Samoan people to New Zealanders in the political arena,” he told the Herald.

“He’s an encouragement to our people.”

Lotomau Collins was also present, wearing the green island dress she wore on the day her youngest son gave his maiden speech.

Jemima-Solo Collins said her brother liked watching news programmes as a young child and enjoyed trivia, due to their father - a taxi driver - also being an encyclopedia salesman.

“We didn’t have much growing up in Ōtara, but we were raised with an abundance of love, and that made us pretty rich.”

As well as the dignitaries, there were many different groups from society at the service - including representatives from the MP’s old schools, community groups and members from the South Auckland and Pasifika communities.

Students from Tangaroa College - where the MP was head boy in the early 90s - performed a powerful haka in his honour.

Student's from Fa’anānā Efeso Collins' old school, Tangaroa College, performed an emotional haka as the hearse carrying Collins left the Due Drop Hope Centre in Manukau. Photo / Michael Craig

Despite it being a funeral memorial service, in true island style, many wore colourful island attire and traditional garb from various Pacific nations - including Samoa, Tonga, Fiji and the Cook Islands.

Gospel music played as people filed into the service, helping to lift any grief and sadness among the crowd, and it was very much a sense of celebration of life.

There was rapturous laughter when close friend and deputy for the Māngere-Otāhuhu Local Board, Te’o Harry Fatu Toleafoa, took to the stage, sharing how they loved to mock each other.

But in a tender moment, he ended with an emotional thank you to the late MP, whom he called “Fes”, saying his true leadership was not in what he had achieved, but in the people who have followed.

“Man, he was the best of us. But if you think Fes is the best, wait ‘til the next generation comes up.”

Fa’anānā will be laid to rest at a private service today.