Day-j Mahana Gemmel and Taina McClutchie bring Tahitian dance to Flaxmere.

A Tahitian dance class run out of the Flaxmere Community Centre has been bringing together people from different backgrounds who are looking for something new to try.

Growing up in Tahiti, French Polynesian woman Day-j Mahana Gemmell was exposed to Tahitian dancing from a young age.

After living in Hastings for nearly two and a half years, the 27-year-old mother of one wanted to share her cultural dance with her new community.

"In Tahiti, children are exposed to Tahitian dancing, or Ori Tahiti, from a young age," Day-j said.

Day-j was taking Ori Tahiti classes from the age of 5 but said she didn't really like it until she was in her mid-teens.

"I have always wanted to share my love and passion for the Ori Tahiti since my husband and I left Hawaii to come to New Zealand."

She just wasn't sure how to do it until her good friend Taina McClutchie approached the Flaxmere Community Centre with the idea of a dance class.

The community centre was on board with the idea - the Hastings community did not have any dancing classes like Day-j and Taina planned - so the two friends decided to share their Tahitian dance skills with their community.

Taina was trained by experts and performed for four years in Hawaii.

More than 15 people showed up to a free hour-long Tahitian dance class to learn something new and have some fun. Photo / Warren Buckland

At first, they started the class for sheer enjoyment, because they had missed dancing while in New Zealand.

"We thought it would be good to give it a try, to share our love and passion for the Ori Tahiti and see if people wanted to join us and learn or just have some fun," Day-j said.

"Plus, why not try something new and different once in a while."

A lot of work was done by Taina as he took the initiative to book the space and talk with the people responsible for the community centre.

Day-j joked that she just contributed by showing up.

She also prepares the classes with the music, steps, routine, energy and everything else necessary.

All ages are welcome. The two instructors just want everyone to feel the same love and energy they feel by sharing the dances. "We want everyone to try," says Day-J.

The Ori Tahiti class has run out of the Flaxmere community centre for the past four weeks and has been a work in progress since February this year.

For the last two weeks, the Tahitian dance class has seen an average of 15 people attending each Wednesday.

"We were amazed and happy to have about 15 people this week; we were not expecting that many," Day-j said.

No matter your ethnicity, age, size or shape, everyone is welcome at free Tahitian dance classes run by two Hastings community members who are originally from Tahiti. Photo / Warren Buckland

"Honestly, we would have been happy to have one or two people attend because we just wanted to have fun."

Day-j expected the class to get bigger over time but said she was not expecting "that many so soon".

You don't need much to participate in the class, just a "pareo or lavalava, water, a smile, fun and amazing attitude, but mostly be ready to sweat and laugh".

The class is free; however, the instructors accept a small koha if you wish to donate in appreciation of their time and hard work.

Day-j said, "Seeing the community having fun together, sweating together, laughing and pushing each other help us, Taina and I break stereotypes about dancing as teachers and sharers."

• Ori Tahiti Tahitian dance: Every Wednesday from 5pm to 6pm at the Flax Rock Community Centre.