Samoan artist Lindah Lupou won the Toi Kō Iriiri Laurette Award.

Samoan artist and proud fa'afafine Lindah Lepou has won the Toi Kō Iriiri Queer Laureate Award - the first of its kind.

Diversity was high on the menu at the Tu Tumu Toi awards as Māori and Pasifika artists dominated the ceremony - and the creation of a new award recognised an artist belonging to the takatāpui (LGBT) community.

The night belonged to Polynesian artists, as all the major category winners whakapapa (lineage) Māori or Pasifika at the Arts Foundation Tu Tumu Toi awards.

Hall Cannon, the American philanthropist who prompted the creation of the new award, presented to the new Laureate on Friday evening at a star-studded ceremony in Auckland.

Green Party list MP Dr Elizabeth Kerekere.

The award was named by artist and Green MP Dr Elizabeth Kerekere who said the award references "art that transforms – that moves us in or out of discomfort, but always to a new place".

Hall described Lepou as a Samoan artist who is "shattering glass ceilings".

Generous Kiwi art backer Hall Cannon.

In her acceptance speech, Lepou acknowledged the Arts Foundation for having the courage to create a queer award.

"Without art, we're f***ed, basically," she said.

"There are so many institutions that talk the talk but don't actually practise what they preach when they talk about inclusivity and diversity, but you have."

Lepou specifically addressed Cannon's forward-thinking in initiating the Toi Kō Iriiri Queer Laureate Award and taking action via his financial backing.

Lepou then quipped that she would continue to be the recipient well into the future.

"I am the one, that's it," joked Lepou, much to the crowd's amusement.

"I would like to receive this award for the next nine years. Fellow judges, you got it right the first time."

Lepou thanked her family, describing them as her "backbone".

"As a fa'afafine, the LGBT community is highly vulnerable in general and this award is very symbolic of being seen.

"A lot of my work is based in identity and belonging. So my gafa, or whakapapa, is the root of everything I do."

Fellow artist Maungarongo 'Ron' Te Kawa, of Ngāti Porou, was both "thrilled and surprised for Lindah, especially because she's so young".

Te Kawa, a quilt artist, described the art scene in Aotearoa as a difficult place to thrive if you stay in your comfort zone.

"I've been an artist all my life and you thrive being pushed outside your limits and being with people that challenge you.

"In a collective sense, our art doesn't come alive until it's around the breath of the people and the heartbeat of the people. That is the last ingredient that brings mauri, breathes life into our art.

"We're not an attached-on category as an afterthought anymore, we're the centre of our stories in Aotearoa."

Rudi Robinson-Cole, of Ngāti Paoa, Ngāruahine, Ngāti Tu, a Māori 3D sculptural crochet artist alongside his wife, Lissy, of Ngāti Hine and Ngāti Kahu, reflected on his time as an artist.

"It's a good time to be a Māori artist," he said.

"I liken it to the Golden Age being a Māori artist at the moment. There are doors opening and more opportunities for us to express ourselves creatively."

Arts Foundation general manager Jessica Palalagi said that this year's laureates reflect the strength of creativity in Aotearoa right now.

"They are individually outstanding, and collectively a force – and we are so proud to welcome them into our remarkable alumni of Aotearoa New Zealand artists."

This year seven new artists will join an alumni of 113 laureates already celebrated for being outstanding and having the potential for an enduring career and lasting impact on Aotearoa New Zealand. Past laureates include Shane Cotton, Eleanor Catton, Whirimako Black, Don McGlashan, Taika Waititi, Lisa Reihana and Bill Manhire.

2022 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate Award Recipients:

The seven laureates are chosen following a rigorous selection process by an independent panel of experts during June 2022.

Theresa Gattung Female Arts Practitioners Award

Dr Maureen Lander MNZM – Multi-media Installation

Burr/Tatham Trust Award

Tame Iti – Multi-Disciplinary

My Art Visual Arts Award

Mata Aho Collective – Installation

Jillian Friedlander Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa Award

Areta Wilkinson – Māori Arts

Sir Roger Hall Theatre Practitioner Award

Hone Kouka MNZM – Theatre / Film

Te Tumu Toi Laureate

Paula Morris MNZM – Literature

Toi Kō Iriiri Queer Laureate Award

Lindah Lepou – Multi-Disciplinary