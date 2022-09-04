Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro speaks at Waitangi Treaty Grounds. Photo / NZME

Dame Cindy Kiro is in Samoa for the 60th anniversary of the country's independence.

The Governor-General arrived yesterday and will be in the country for the week-long independence celebrations.

Kiro's official engagements include meeting with Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa and attending several independence events, such as the relaunch of the Manumea conservation campaign to save the country's national bird.

She will also visit Volunteer Service Abroad and the Fred Hollows Foundation, two organisations of which she is a patron.

Kiro will be in Samoa until Thursday.

Dame Cindy Kiro with Allan Stowers at Government House, Auckland last week. Photo / Facebook

Last week Kiro presented a number of the Queen's Honour's recipients with their awards, including Allan Stowers, who is a volunteer with the Samoa Victim Support Group (SVSG).

Stowers co-founded the Auckland SVSG, which then generated several sub-groups and has supported the Carmelite Nuns of Samoa through fundraising efforts.

He started the Lilomaiava Development Project, creating employment opportunities for youth in Samoa while fulfilling the needs of New Zealand businesses for seasonal workers, and was a founding member of the 13 Days of Christmas for the Congregational Christian Church Mangere East (EFKS Puaseisei), uniting different religious denominations and youth.