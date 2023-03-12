Fijian and NZ Defence troops helping in the post-Cyclone Gabrielle clean up in Pātoka, Hastings. Photo / NZDF

Fijian and NZ Defence troops helping in the post-Cyclone Gabrielle clean up in Pātoka, Hastings. Photo / NZDF

Fijian troops here to help with the big clean-up after Cyclone Gabrielle have been offered an insight into the Kiwi farm life.

Members of the Fijian engineer contingent, here with the Fiji Military Forces, were invited to stay on a farm after helping to clear debris and slips in Pātoka in the Hastings District in Hawke’s Bay.

They even got to give sheep shearing a go.

Members of the New Zealand Defence Force have been working alongside the Fijian troops also and took to social media site Twitter to share some heartwarming photos of the two squads.

A member of the Fijian military shows off his sheep shearing skills. Photo / NZDF

“After repairing roads, clearing slips and drains in Pātoka, members of the Fijian engineer contingent were invited to stay on farm and given the opportunity to engage with locals with a touch game and experience sheep shearing.

“Helping to raise morale after Cyclone Gabrielle.”

🇫🇯🇳🇿After repairing roads, clearing slips & drains in Patoka, members of the Fijian engineer contingent were invited to stay on a farm & given the opportunity to engage with the locals with a Touch game & experience sheep shearing. Helping to raise morale after #CycloneGabrielle. pic.twitter.com/TWtHiSeV0y — NZ Defence Force (@NZDefenceForce) March 10, 2023

A total of 34 people make up the Fijian Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief task force that arrived in Hawke’s Bay at the end of last month, after Fiji’s offer to help with the cyclone clean-up was officially accepted by the NZ Government.

They include members of Fiji’s military force, firefighters and those of the Pacific country’s National Disaster Management Office.

Colonel Mel Childs acknowledged at the time that the NZDF had a history of responding to requests from Pacific nations to provide humanitarian aid and disaster relief in times of crisis.

“Now it’s our turn to accept that reciprocal support.”

Childs said the NZDF teams regularly train with their Fijian counterparts, so they can learn unique skills in a hot and jungle-like environment.

One of their most recent trips was last year, when 92 Kiwi soldiers took part in a month-long exercise in the Nausori Highlands, on Fiji’s main island of Viti Levu.