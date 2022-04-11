Samoa's youngest Covid patient, a 1-year-old girl, is in a critical condition at the Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital in Apia. Photo / Dean Purcell

Health staff in Samoa are seeking medical advice from New Zealand after confirmation that a baby has contracted Covid-19 and is fighting for her life in hospital.

The country is rallying to support the child and her family, after news broke that a 1-year-old girl had tested positive for the virus and was in an induced coma with severe pneumonia.

Dr Papali'i Tito Kamu told local media they are speaking with a paediatrician in New Zealand on how to help the child, who is understood to be about 14 months old and is Samoa's youngest Covid patient to date.

The baby girl had been in an induced coma for three days. Although she was still critical, she is slowly recovering, he said.

More than 3500 cases of Covid have been reported in the last few weeks since Samoa recorded its first community cases. Photo / Dean Purcell

A local newspaper, Samoa Global News, yesterday ran an editorial calling on the country to unite in prayer for the little girl; as well as for all the people affected by the virus.

People from around the country as well as Samoans based overseas - including in New Zealand - took to social media site Facebook to post prayers and share words of encouragement for those aiga (families) affected by Covid.

Death toll climbs to seven, more than 3500 cases

Samoa's Covid death toll now stands at seven, after the announcement that four men aged between 56 and 74 years old had died late last week.

Of the four men, the eldest was the only one with no known medical conditions. The youngest in the group was unvaccinated.

There are more than 3500 community cases on the main islands of Upolu and Savaii.

Authorities have also revealed that more than 1500 people who had been struck by the virus have since recovered.

Samoa's state of emergency has been extended for another four weeks, officially starting again from today through to Sunday, May 8.

Under the ongoing lockdown churches from tomorrow will be able to open their doors to up to 30 people.

Businesses and government services are being allowed to operate up until 2pm from Monday to Saturday.

- Additional reporting RNZ Pacific