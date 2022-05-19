Finance Minister Grant Robertson reading Budget 2022 in the House of Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In the Government's 2022 Budget an injection of $196 million has been allocated to "strengthen the economic foundations and wellbeing outcomes" for Pasifika communities.

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito Williams' Sio said it's aimed to address health disparities, housing, education, business, employment, incomes, leadership, Pacific arts, sports, music and other career pathways.

The Pacific package will include:

• $49.9m to support Pacific providers to adapt their models of care into the new health system.

• $20m to implement a diabetes prevention and treatment programme for targeted Pacific communities in South Auckland.

• $8m boost to continue the delivery of Tupu Aotearoa, which enables the delivery of personalised Pacific employment and training services.

• $15.5m investment into Pacific economic development, which aims to meet community demand for services to support "shovel-ready" Pacific businesses and social enterprises across New Zealand.

• $18.3m boost to the Toloa Science, Technology, Education, Arts and Mathematics programme. This initiative provides opportunities across Pacific peoples journeys through education and employment.

• $13m to support the growth of the Pacific bilingual and immersion schooling workforce and the retention of the current workforce.

"As we move into the new system, we will learn more about what extra funding is needed - there's a lot of unmet needs out there," CEO of South Seas Healthcare Lemalu Silao Vaisola-Sefo told the Herald.

"We know from our work in South Auckland that one of the biggest drivers of poor health is poverty, and the rising cost of living has really put pressure on families."

People on low incomes are set to get a $350 payment as part of a $1 billion cost-of-living Budget package that also extends fuel tax cuts and half-price public transport for a further two months.

"We're really pleased to see that recognised in this Budget," Vaisola-Sefo said.

"But if you want to be critical, we are disappointed the cost-of-living payment doesn't go to people on benefits or on Super. These are the people most in need of support and we'd like to see the Government do more."

"We will be working with the Government to make sure we can get holistic services to our community."

However, Vaisola-Sefo said he welcomed the funding for the health sector as it provided a certainty of knowing what next year's increase will look like.

"We really welcome the $49.9m for the Pacific Provider Development Fund, to support Pacific providers to adapt to the new health system. This funding is critical for providers like ours who are on the front lines serving the communities most in need."

"We also welcome the $20m for diabetes prevention and treatment targeted Pacific communities in South Auckland and the big boost for Pharmac - we need more access to medicines to treat Pacific communities, especially cancers."

"Extending the dental grant from $350 to $1000 for low-income families will make a real difference to the communities we serve. Dental care is big expense for our communities and this means more people will get the care they need."

Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner at New Zealand Human Rights Commission Saunoamaali'i Karanina Sumeo told the Herald that the package comes with valuable, long-term investments.

"It's great to see investments in our small businesses and I think that's really important, especially because so many have struggled over the pandemic."

But for Pasifika students who have left school to help financially support their families, Sumeo said the extra $350 for low-income families won't aid anything.

"The plight of families in this situation is much deeper and no temporary solution is going to stop it."

"How can we follow up with those students and make sure there are pathways for them? It's important we don't give up on our kids."

"Families would be appreciative of the extra $350, but I think it needs to be longer than three months. There's still inequity for families on benefits too."

"Inflation isn't going to drop in three months, so I hope there's a back-up plan."

The announcement to deliver more education around the Dawn Raids is what Sumeo described as a "valuable investment for Pasifika", among the other initiatives that aim to enhance career, business, education and job opportunities.



"I would've wanted to see something specific around pay equity for our Pacific peoples, some investment in the ethnic pay gap across the public sector.

"The announcement to create more houses in Porirua is great - but what about the rest of us who don't live in Porirua?"

"There are more key things that could help our communities. But in saying this, there are a lot of positives from the Budget and I'm hopeful."