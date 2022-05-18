Josiah Mika, 9, died in May, 2020. Photo / Supplied

Josiah Mika loved playing with his brothers, making people laugh and running onto the field with his rugby league mates on game day.

So when he died after a short and rare illness, his loss was felt widely not only within his aiga (whānau), but within the local community also.

This week marked two years since the 9-year-old Auckland boy died from a rare form of epilepsy that can affect completely healthy children; known as febrile infection-related epilepsy syndrome, or commonly referred to as FIRES.

Dad Jerome Mika pauses when asked to share about his son; quietly apologising in advance for being emotional.

"It's still very tough," he says.

"He was a great league player and a great performer. He was like a comedian - the one that always made everyone in the household laugh. He was just a very fun boy."

A year after Josiah died, his family - including mum Dr Julie Wharewera-Mika and brothers JJ, Joevahn and Jaden - set up a foundation in honour of their son and brother in a bid to help other youngsters.

Josiah Mika, 9, died in 2020 from a rare neurological condition that affects completely healthy children. Photo / Supplied

The Rise + Shine Josiah Mika Foundation is about improving well-being equity for children and young people around New Zealand and, in particular, South Auckland and the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

In its first year, it has already helped various groups and causes, sports club teams and young people needing support.

Helping the Josiahs of the world

Mika said the foundation aims to help disadvantaged children and young people get better access to sports, arts and other recreational activities.

The charity is officially launching a new website tomorrow at a special fundraising event in central Auckland that will celebrate its first birthday.

The Mika aiga. Photo / Supplied

The event will see those in the community who have benefited from the charity over the last year sharing their stories.

A silent auction offering sports memorabilia and merchandise from former All Blacks greats Sir La'auli Michael Jones and Sir Tuifa'asisina Bryan Williams will also be held.

Mika acknowledged that although Josiah's life had been cut short, there are many other children out there just like him who could benefit from such a cause and go on to live out their dreams.

"There are little moments when we think about what things would've been like if Josiah was still here.

"But there are plenty of Josiahs in the world with lots of potential and we just want this to be a vehicle to help kids just like him."

For more information or to purchase tickets to the launch, contact Josiahmikafoundation@gmail.com or donate via Givealittle