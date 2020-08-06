The higher-graded greyhounds provide a strong finish to this evening's 11-race card, forming the four legs for the late TAB Quaddie.

Kick starting it (race 8) is the Lisa Cole-dominated field of open class 520m chasers. Cole provides the entire field following her astounding record-breaking 2019/20 racing season.

Greyhounds mentored from her Palmerston North based kennels won a staggering 925 races last term – 66 more than her previous season national record. Her greyhounds also accumulated a mammoth $2,213,237 in stake earnings – also a new national record.

And those figures were achieved despite the five-week Covid-19 racing shutdown.

A couple of the more experienced greyhounds can feature in the open class event, with Bigtime Bruno likely to relish being allocated the one-trap to hop away from. He has compiled sound stats from that desired trap.

Bigtime Rod didn't receive any racing favours last Friday. Strength at the business end of his races is his biggest asset.

Big Time Elsa won last Friday's version of this race and she can serve up a repeat dose here. Big Time Baby will be rapt about securing a wide draw and she is capable of featuring from the seven-trap.

A pair of open class 305m sprints follow and Big Time Jonie looks set to maintain his solid current 305m form as he's presented with swooping claims from his trap-eight draw.

Cheese And Chalk can make his presence felt from trap-two, while the claims held by the ageless veteran sprinter Sir Duggie can never be discounted.

The inside drawn pair of Big Time Flash (one) and Allegro Fern (two) are likely to benefit from their inside draws in the race-10 305m dash, especially as the trap-three drawn. Big Time Pluto adopts wide racing tactics, although in saying that she is likely to be sighted finishing strongly.

Big Time Gwyn holds the key to the last race C4 305m dash. A quick start by her from trap-two can see her maintaining a strong sprint throughout.

Bigtime Banjo brings a fair amount of experience into this sprint and he won't mind stepping away from the six-trap here.

Looking to deny Cole a clean sweep of the Quaddie races are a pair of locally prepared sprinters who both won lower-graded 305m sprints last week.

Waterloo Girl can handle her class rise here for Wendy Kite from her favourable trap- one draw, while Melissa Olden will load away her charge Life Is Good into the four trap.