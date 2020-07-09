Torrential rain led to the abandonment of Wednesday's meeting at Hatrick Raceway after the running of nine races. The track became saturated and the remaining six races were called off because of welfare concerns.

Improved weather since means track curator Mark Beetson can present a safe and even racing surface for this evening's meeting.

The inclusion of open class races to kick start the meeting is proving to be popular, especially with the higher-profile greyhounds attracting strong interest in TAB bonus opportunities being offered.

Big Time Jonie effectively used the one trap to lead last week's opening 305m sprint field throughout. He must use similar on-the-pace tactics from his seven-trap draw in the first this evening (5.47pm).

His Lisa Cole-trained kennelmate Big Time Fairy secures the ace-trap and with the known wide-running sprinter Big Time Pluto drawing alongside her suggests she is the sprinter to beat in this dash.

Yes, Sir Duggie takes his place in this field from the tricky five trap. He made a mistake at the start last Friday, however, he commands respect being the winner of 62 races.

The open class 520m greyhounds contest the next event, which is also the first leg of the early Quaddie.

Big Time Maple stylishly won last Friday's 520m event for Cole. She completed her assignment in 30.37s and she's seeking to serve up a repeat dose from trap-six here.

Big Time Brie is likely to start as the race favourite from trap-one. She wasn't able to take ground away from her free-wheeling kennelmate mate last week, finishing 3.25 lengths astern of her. She must be respected here.

Receiving an improved trap-two draw brings another Cole prepared contender Novo Ollie into contention, while the claims held by Big Time Seth cannot be lightly dismissed.

Patrons have the added bonus of 645m event (race 8) this evening. It is likely it will be a six-dog field with interest centring around a pair of Cole-trained runners who are having their first taste of racing over a longer trip.

Drawing the inside traps is likely to aid the claims held by Bigtime Bruno (one) and Bigtime Rod (two).

Kamada Park is a proven stayer for his conditioner Angela Turnwald, although drawing out in trap-eight isn't exactly where this bloke wants to start from.

The northern Shaun O'Neil-trained Dig Dig Dig is the potential value runner.