Car crash on London Street

A single vehicle car crash in London St on Saturday took out a light pole. Fire and Emergency senior station officer Craig Gardiner said the accident happened near Keith St about 2.30pm on Saturday. He said the driver had a medical event but there were no serious injuries.

Pool opens Boxing Day

Whanganui East pool opens for the summer season at 12 noon on Boxing Day. It coincides with the start of work on the lazy river and spa pools at the Splash Centre. Those facilities will be out of action until January 6 but the rest of the Splash Centre complex will be open as usual. Opening hours are online at www.splashcentre.co.nz

Advertisement

Trampers given credit

Wanganui Tramping Club came in for an honorable mention at a Horizons Regional Council meeting recently. A Ministry for Primary Industries speaker talked about control of wilding conifers, and said the club has been helping with that in Tongariro National Park for 55 years - a record for voluntary work.

Algae clearing from lake

Algae density in Whanganui's Lake Wiritoa followed that in Dudding Lake in a dramatic drop this week. Dudding Lake gets a cautious okay for swimming, but advice for Lake Wiritoa is to avoid the water for another week, in case the drop is short term. If algae density stays low health-risk warning signs there will be removed next week.