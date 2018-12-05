The Toyota Whanganui Swim Team returned home from the Taranaki Junior Swimming Championships in Stratford with a 66 medal haul, including 18 gold.

Coach Andy McLay said the junior Whanganui team produced some outstanding performances in the water with 12-year-old Georgia Abraham topping the gold medal count with seven to go with her silver, while Aria Bannister (11) claimed five gold and six silver in her grade.

Eli Abraham nabbed two gold, a silver and three bronze for his efforts, while Reagan Carver bagged a gold, seven silver and five bronze, Ihaia Cooper (9) returned home with two gold, two silver and a bronze and a Whanganui age group record after stopping the clock at 1:59.00 in the 100m breaststroke.

Hamish Cranstone chipped in with a gold, three silver and a bronze, Caralie Hanna (9) four silver and a bronze, Regan Hanna (12) two bronze and Ruby Hoekstra (10) one silver and a bronze. Jennifer Ramage (11) managed a silver and a bronze, while Allan Thongskul (12) took home four bronze and Sophie Young-Wilson (10) a silver and a bronze.

Advertisement

"We also entered a few male and female relays winning bronze in the medley and freestyle. Our next big trip is to the 50m pool in Hamilton for the older swimmers as a lead in to the summer series coming up in February/March," McLay said.