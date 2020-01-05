This summer NZME is helping Surf Life Saving to help save lives. The charity relies on the goodwill of thousands of volunteers, fundraising, grants and sponsorship to keep our beaches patrolled. Here's your chance to help raise money for new equipment and lifeguard training.

Just three weeks after qualifying as a surf lifeguard Jack Clifton made a rescue before his shift at Kai Iwi Beach started.

A competitive kayaker, the 18-year-old had gone to the Whanganui beach early to practise in the Whanganui Kayak Club's surfski, a slender type of kayak.

A family at the beach asked him to check on their 15-year-old cousin, who was 200m out in a kayak near the Kai Iwi Stream, and appeared to be in trouble.

The wind had started light and the sea was relatively calm. But the wind picked up suddenly at 11.40am on January 2.

"As I was paddling out I saw him get knocked out by a pretty big wave," Clifton said.

He picked up speed, paddled up next to the teenager and moved him into calmer water. The boy was wearing a lifejacket that was too big, which made him struggle a bit.

Clifton held him by the kayak, and let him catch his breath.

"He was quite tired."

Then the teenager got on the back of the surfski and was paddled to shore.

His family were very grateful, and Clifton retrieved the kayak, which had drifted toward the Mowhanau Stream. The group left soon after, and Clifton's shift at the beach began at noon.

Jack Clifton used his surfski to rescue a kayaker at Kai Iwi Beach. Photo / supplied

Conditions were so rough that the lifeguard patrol closed the beach - but stayed until their shift ended at 6pm to keep users safe. Not many tried to swim that day.

Clifton works as a builder for his dad. He will be doing two lifeguard shifts a week.

He's keen on water sports like surfskiing and kneeboard paddling, and has learned a lot in the Whanganui Kayak club. He wanted to do lifeguard work because it seemed like a good way to spend his time.

Making a rescue just before his third shift was a bonus.

"It feels pretty good knowing that I have the skills to be able to help people," he said.