In recent years, The Bay of Plenty has seen a huge population surge, becoming the second fastest growing region in New Zealand.

Shane and Lisa McMah know a little about population spikes themselves after deciding to immigrate from Australia with their two young sons three years ago, just as their family was about to double in size with the impending arrival of twin daughters.

Fast forward three years, Lisa and Shane now consider themselves firm locals active in their community, just ask any parent of multiples as they are forever grateful for their involvement in the Multiple BOP support group.

Shane, a builder with over 16 years of experience built their family home at The Lakes, no easy task with four small children in tow, but a project relished by this couple who have recently taken on a new project, owning and operating Stroud Homes Bay Of Plenty.

The increase in population in the Bay of Plenty, as well as the whole country, is seeing a change in demand for newly constructed residential properties;

"The quarter acre dream is becoming less of a reality these days. With the cost of living increasing as well as land availability, Tauranga and the country as a whole can expect to see an increase in dual occupancy, Duplex and double story options becoming the norm".

This is something the husband and wife team are already experiencing with duplex and double story options, the most requested designs at Stroud Homes BOP, a business that has been operating and winning architectural design awards since its inception in 2005.

One could be forgiven for wondering why such a busy family already would choose to take on a business building family homes for others.

"We definitely had to think about it, after all, we have four kids, but Stroud's family values and emphasis on quality is what made us want to bring Stroud Homes to the Bay. It's not just another house, another number. We want to focus on building a greater quality of home that families will love" says Shane.

You may have already seen Stroud around, with Shane and Lisa's children, thrilled when anyone toots when they notice the Stroud Zebra advertising on their cars.

"We love that the kids want to be part of this with us. We want our clients' children to feel the same too.

On foundation pouring day, we invite the family to join so they can put their handprints in the concrete, but the job that always gets our customers' children the most excited is nailing the final nail into the framing, it is one of those special jobs that they can do." Lisa adds.

Building costs can easily skyrocket unexpectedly, but Stroud's all inclusive fixed price contracts guarantees that don't happen, while the 20 weeks build time takes away any renting or double mortgage stresses.

Shane McMah, a self proclaimed perfectionist has another reason for being proud to own Stroud Homes BOP; "I like the challenge of building something more architecturally demanding than your standard family home," he explains. "I know how I want the finished product to look and won't stop working until I reach that result."

So adding work mates to their list of titles, this husband and wife duo are thrilled to help other families build a home to call their own.