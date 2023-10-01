Amber and Black fans are encouraged to pack the stands for the weekend's Bunnings NPC home playoff match. Photo / TRFU

Amber and Black fans are encouraged to pack the stands for the weekend's Bunnings NPC home playoff match. Photo / TRFU

Yarrows Taranaki Bulls will face off against Tasman this weekend.

This is the first time since 2017 that Yarrow Stadium has hosted a Bunnings NPC playoff match.

Last Saturday’s 54-21 win over North Harbour and Waikato’s win over Canterbury cemented second position on the standings and a seven-win, three-loss record for the 2023 regular season.

Yarrows Taranaki Bulls head coach Neil Barnes says Amber and Black fans will be the home side’s advantage at Yarrow Stadium this weekend.

“Our boys get a real lift when they run out to a big, parochial home crowd. The energy from our fans helped get us across the line against Auckland two weeks ago. I encourage the locals, young and old, to pack out the Noel and Melva Yarrow Stand and make plenty of noise for what will be a quality contest against a classy Tasman outfit.”

Taranaki Rugby’s family of 1000-plus season members will receive free entry to the quarter-final and any other home playoff matches in 2023. To enter, valued season members can display their membership cards at the gate.

Tickets for Saturday’s blockbuster quarter-final will be on sale this afternoon from ticketek.co.nz or in person from the TSB Showplace, Stratford i-Site and the Hāwera i-Site.

Ticket demand is expected to be high, and fans are encouraged to pre-purchase early this week to secure the best available Noel and Melva Yarrow grandstand seats. The Noel and Melva Yarrow Stand adult tickets are available for $15.

The Matahio Family Zone in Block N has been extended to include Block M due to expected high school holiday interest. A covered Matahio Family Zone adult+child package is priced at $15 for this weekend. It includes several giveaways, a free Yarrows cookie, face painting, spin the wheel, the opportunity to meet the squad and plenty more pre-match fun. Additional child tickets are $5 each.

Corporate marquee hospitality packages are now available for the quarter-final. Spaces are strictly limited.