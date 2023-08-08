Toko have won this year's Dean Cup rugby challenge. Photo / Haylee Old

It was not to be the fairytale end for Glen’s Men in Black as it was for Fozzy’s on Saturday when Toko held their line in the dying minutes of the last Dean Cup game to take the win over Whangamona 29-25.

Whanga scored three tries to David McNab, Max Preston and Ben Minhinnick to Toko’s four with the lead chopping and changing. Toko dug deep in the second half coming up with the winning try and penalty and Whanga try as they might could not add to their score.

Both captains, Thomas Werder and Young Ned led by example with both halfbacks — Jack Hartley for Whanga and Gary Old for Toko — getting the maximum three points for the Neustroski Cup.

Josh Armistead and Ben Minhinnick for Whanga got the two and one points respectively with Zarhn Collins and Cody Grayling doing the same for Toko. And so at the end of the Dean Cup season, it was a tie between Jack Hartley and Zarhn Collins for the winner of the Neustroski Cup.

Many thanks to Jeff the Ref and his touchies. Enjoying the advice from the sidelines as always.

Toko also took out the Jean Cup against Whanga 36-21 in the netball. Pocket rocket Kate Pease was Whanga’s player of the day and Millie Wisnewski with her silky skills for Toko.

Thanks to sponsor Whanga Hotel and to members of the Dean family and their friends who came from afar to support the cup. Top effort.

So that’s a wrap for the Dean Cup for 2023. Huge thanks to everyone from all three teams who help make it all happen. I’m sure Athalinda Dean, who donated the cup 116 years ago, would be rapt that it is still being played for with such passion and sometimes drama.

So congratulations to Toko.

On August 19, there will be a game in the Republic, kick-off at 1pm. Anyone wanting a run is most welcome. BYO rehydrating fluid and a plate. See you there.