The Taranaki Under 23 basketball team claimed the national title after beating Porirua in the final. Photo / Basketball New Zealand

The Taranaki Under 23 basketball team claimed the national title after beating Porirua in the final. Photo / Basketball New Zealand

Taranaki has claimed back-to-back national under-23 basketball titles after a four-day tournament in Auckland’s North Shore.

Taranaki beat Porirua 110-101 in the final at Eventfinda Stadium after cruising through pool play with an unbeaten record from their three round-robin outings.

They claimed wins against North Harbour B (110-53), Canterbury (97-86), Southland (97-85), Hawke’s Bay (98-66) in the quarter-final and Auckland (81-65) in the semifinal.

Coach Drew Green says the team had momentum from their maiden title nearly a year on.

“We had a roll-on from the Airs group from a few of the core guys. There was familiarity with what we did. We had a really neat group and had a good level of expectation.”

He says Taranaki went into the final deliberately to slow down form player Dru-Leo Leusogi-Ape, who had claimed 45 points in the semifinal against North Harbour.

“We made a point of playing zone defence to try and take away their penetration to the rim. We mixed up the defence as best we could.”

It was a nervous start for Taranaki though. After leading 14-6 early in the game, Porirua hit back with a 10-0 run to force a Taranaki timeout. Taranaki came back to 25-23 after the first quarter.

That was coupled with Airs player Benji Freeman in foul trouble who sat on the bench for most of the second quarter.

The scores were locked up at 50-all at the break and led 86-85 after the third, before Taranaki started to pull away to a 10-point lead with just over two minutes left in the match.

Drew says the team had the ability to adjust to what Porirua was trying to achieve.

Centre KC Nwafor and playmaker Caleb Smiler were stand-outs during the final. KC constructed a double-double of 32 points and 14 rebounds, while Caleb scored 23 points. The pair were supported by Morgan Trott (19 points and eight rebounds), Benji Freeman (14 points) and Tom Poulgrain (12 points).

KC, TMorgan and Benji were selected for the tournament team, with KC claiming the tournament’s most valuable player award.

He says Caleb was unlucky not to make the tournament team after his performance in the final.

“But I do realise we can’t take all the spots.”

Even days after the final, the spirits in the squad were high. Drew says they were still messaging and “taking the mickey out of each other”.

“Most of those guys can back up and play next year, too. They want to go for the three-peat.”

Meanwhile, the Taranaki Thunder women’s team finished fifth in the women’s D-league tournament played at the same venue.