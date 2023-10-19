The CMK Cup Women's Rugby sevens tournament takes place this month.

Stratford Eltham Rugby and Sports Club will host its first CMK Cup Women’s Rugby sevens tournament this month.

The tournament is sponsored by CMK Chartered Accountants and CMK principal John Dazley says the company is pleased to support women’s rugby.

“There has been fantastic growth in women’s rugby, especially since the Black Ferns’ victories in the World Cup last year. We are delighted to be supporting such growth in the Stratford area at this time.”

Six teams will compete for the cup including Stratford, Clifton A & B, Inglewood, Coastal and Okaiawa. Stratford Eltham Rugby club captain Nathan McDonald says he expects the tournament to have some close games.

“It will be well worth turning up to watch the games and be a part of the growth of the Women’s game in Taranaki.”

The Details:

What: CMK Cup Women’s Rugby sevens tournament

When: Saturday, October 28, 10am-3.30pm

Where: Page Street rugby field