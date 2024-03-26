The football season starts on Saturday, April 6, and last year's winning Tungsten Legal women's team (pictured) are looking for more players.

The football season starts on Saturday, April 6, and last year's winning Tungsten Legal women's team (pictured) are looking for more players.

McDonald Real Estate Stratford men’s football team got the ball rolling on March 6-17, with the men travelling to Taumarunui to take on an invitational team.

This was a social match with Stratford winning 3-nil over the locals. Goals were scored by Daniel Drummond, Brody Savage and Brent Watkins. The pick of the three went to Brent scoring a diving header off his son’s cross pass.

The McDonald Real Estate Stratford men's football team travelled across the North Island for pres-eason tournaments.

Last Saturday, the men travelled to Kaponga to play the recently rebuilt Charrua team. The final score was 5-2 in favour of Charrua with goals to Ayshnal Reddy and Brody Savage.

Next weekend the men’s squad travel to Wellington and Whanganui for matches.

Registrations are still open for all parts of the club with the senior season starting on April 6. Featured are the Duchess Plate-winning Tungsten Legal Women, who are recruiting and looking forward to a great season.