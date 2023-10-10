Life member John Sextus rolled the first bowl of the season.

The sun came out for Stratford Avon Bowling Club’s first tournament of the year, the Club Championship Mixed Fours.

There are many club tournaments, championships and even national-level bowls this season. In the new year the popular social league makes a return.

The week ahead: Tuesday - Ladies Egmont Shield in Manaia. Wednesday - Pat Collins 1pm. Saturday - Digger MacKay Trophy 9am. Sunday - Mixed Club Championship Triples 9am.