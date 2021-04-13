Rugby: Streltham rugby teams play determinedly in weekend matches

The Stratford Eltham rugby teams received a mix of results over the weekend.

The Stratford Eltham rugby teams received a mix of results over the weekend.

The Stratford Eltham rugby teams played determinedly in their weekend matches.

The premier team lost to Tukapa 20-15. The division 1 team won 17-12 against Tukapa. It was a hard won and close battle. The division 2 teams season started with a great win of 42-14 against Bell Block.

The Streltham Colts played against Tukapa. Going into a strong wind first half the task was always going to be difficult and so it proved going down 10-0 in the first 15 minutes.

After a mindset change the boys came back fighting hard and picked up two of there own tries to enter halftime with the lead, 14-10.

With the wind at their back the second half was all Stratford Eltham, adding two more tries to win the game 28-10.

Man of the match went to Josh Armistead, helped out by a destructive Piukala Fakavamoeanga and latrell Wall thrown the 10 jersey at late notice.