Croquet season started with a swing of the mallet, in Stratford last week.

Stratford District mayor Neil Volzke attended the opening day of play and was invited to officially start the season by knocking the first ball through the hoop.

President of the Stratford Croquet CLub, Eileen Judd, says the club has around 30 members currently and is always happy to welcome newcomers.

Secretary Judy Drummond says it's a fun game that the whole family can enjoy.

"It's good for fitness and all abilities. We are happy to teach people the game if they want to come along and give it a go."

The club meets and plays on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10am each day. Games are at the croquet turf on Regan St in Stratford. $2 green fee per session, per player.