Coastal Adult Riding Club enjoyed the final day of the winter dressage series.

The event was held in the TSB Indoor Arena on Sunday, September 13. Judges for the day were Belinda Wakeling of Eltham and Helen Thomson from Tariki.

The new Prix Caprilli test (Dressage with jumps) provided a bit of excitement when one horse was so surprised at seeing a jump in his arena, that he fired his rider straight over his head, but no harm was done and she remounted and completed the test.

Results:

Prix Caprilli: 1st Elspeth Nicoll (Spyke), 2nd Lydia Williams (Tad Cruzee).

Class 2 J.8 : 1st Kay Bloomfield (KB Donte'e), 2nd Kirsty Barclay (Murdoch), 3rd Claire Bourke (I'm Sam), 4th Barb Viner (Echo).

Class 3 J.9: 1st Kay Bloomfield (KB Donte'e), 2nd Allie Black (Barney), 3rd Barb Viner (Echo), 4th Claire Bourke (I'm Sam).

Class 4 2B: 1st Dale Mosely (Bugs), 2nd Elspeth Nicoll (Spyke).

Class 5 2C: 1st Elspeth Nicoll (Spyke), 2nd Viv Percy (Peachy), 3rd Dale Mosely (Bugs).

Class 6 3B: 1st Kirstie Pryce (Pat), 2nd Viv Percy (Peachy), 3rd Melanie Smith (Arum Park Coco), 4th Lydia Williams (Tad Cruzee).

Class 7 4A: 1st Kirstie Pryce (Pat), 2nd Melanie Smith (Arum Park Coco, 3rd Lydia Williams (Tad Cruzee).

Points Trophies:

Introductory Level Cup: Viv Percy

Training Level Cup: Kay Bloomfield

Preliminary Level: Elspeth Nicoll

Novice Level Cup: Melanie Smith