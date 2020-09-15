Stratford football teams enjoyed a positive weekend of sport.

The Under 15s continued their good form for McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC this weekend taking on Francis Douglas in New Plymouth. The final score was 7-2.

The Under 18s hosted the Francis Douglas Lasillians at home and initially had to work hard but ended up winning 6-4.

The senior men's squad took on local rivals Kaponga in the Nimmo Cup. After winning the previous match Stratford felt quite confident going into the match.

It was a tense match that went backwards and forwards in the first half. Kaponga scored late in the first half and Stratford couldn't manage a reply. Final score 1-nil to Kaponga, man of the match was Dale Harris.

The Tungsten Legal Women took on Peringa at home in their last league game before they challenge Peringa again next week in the Duchess plate semi final.

The score was nil-all at halftime. The fixture was poised for an intriguing second half. Stratford were first to celebrate with Cacia Triggs breaking the deadlock for her first senior goal off a Angie Geddis assist.

Sadly Stratford couldn't celebrate to the end with two late Peringa goals stealing the win. Player of the day was Jackie Brookes. Final score 2-1 to Peringa.