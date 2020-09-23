A New Zealand netball player is proving small towns produce big stars.

Sine 2017, Kelly Jury has been wearing the Silver Fern, representing her country in netball games around the world.

When she's not wearing the Silver Fern on the netball court, Kelly now plays for Central Pulse.

Kelly, 23, from Makahu (southeast of Strathmore) made the move to the Central Pulse after five seasons with the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic, meaning she now plays for her home team effectively.

"Everything just fell into place. I wanted to move as Taranaki is part of the Central Pulse area. I have no regrets about the change. I love being able to represent where I came from."

Kelly grew up on a large sheep and beef farm, attending Makahu Primary School and then New Plymouth Girls High School and has fond memories of playing netball in Stratford.

"I remember playing on the Stratford courts on a frosty Saturday morning under the mountain. It used to be quite cold."

She started playing netball at the age of 7 after a brief foray into football.

"I used to play soccer because my older brother did but I wasn't that good. I made the change to netball and I've stuck with it ever since."

Kelly's position is goal keep but up until Year 12 at high school she was the shooter.

"One day I thought I'd give the position a go. I loved it so much I didn't want to go back. After some convincing the coaches left me at goal keep."

She represented Taranaki in the Under 15, Under 17 and Under 19 netball teams.

"I didn't make the A team until the Under 17s. I missed out on the New Zealand Secondary Schools team and spent the last two years of high school playing for the NZ Aotearoa Māori Secondary School Team. It shows you don't need to be selected for the 'A team' to make it."

At the end of Year 13, she received her first contract with the Magic for the 2017 season.

Kelly Jury playing for the Silver Ferns. Photo/ Michael Bradley

"I was playing alongside people I had looked up to my whole life. It was quite exciting."

This led to her being picked for the Silver Ferns and the NZU21 team.

She was part of the 2017 winning Under 21 team, which won the Junior World Cup in Botswana.

Her first game for the Silver Ferns was she was 20 on February 2, 2017 against England in Liverpool.

Kelly Jury in goal keep against the Mystics. Photo/ Michael Bradley

"The most exciting thing was being picked for the Silver Ferns team. To make that is any netballer's dream and to have it come true was awesome. Making my debut for the team was such a surreal feeling. It was also quite unexpected that I had achieved it so soon in my netball career."

She has since played 22 international test matches for the Silver Ferns including the 2018 Commonwealth Games, where she was goal keeper.

She says the opportunities she has been given from her career are 'amazing'.

"I'm so grateful I've had the opportunity to travel the world doing something I love."

She says she enjoys netball's team environment.

"I love winning and being a part of a team. I'm fortunate enough to be at a level where I travel the world."

Kelly says playing for the Silver Ferns is an honour. Photo / Michael Bradley

Kelly is currently back home as netball is on the off season.

"I'm helping out on the farm, sticking to the programmes provided by the Silver Ferns and training hard for the upcoming camps."

She says you don't need to be from a large town to make it big.

"It doesn't matter where you come from. If you work hard and put your mind to something anything is achievable. I'm very lucky to have a supportive family who have helped me every step of the way."