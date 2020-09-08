Stratford McDonald Real Estate football teams enjoyed their weekend matches.

This was the last league game for the senior men's and the 'crunch' part of the season for all other teams.

The Under 15s were at Waitara, hoping to avenge the first game defeat. They pulled out an exceptional first half performance scoring seven unanswered goals to win the game in the first half.

Player of the day was shared by the team for a fantastic team effort but Connor Corkin was a standout, final score 7-nil.

Sophie Linn carries the ball forward in the 10th grade. Photo / Supplied

The Under 18s bounced back into form with a 6-nil win against New Plymouth Boys High Coins.

The men's division one side travelled to Moturoa.

Andrew Hunger carries the ball forward. Photo / Supplied

Initially, Moturoa started strong putting away two goals to enjoy the lead at the break but Stratford showed plenty of grit and determination to claw back the deficit for a 2-all draw at fulltime.

Paul Digby punts the ball. Photo/ Supplied

They now look forward to playing Kaponga in the Nimmo Cup this coming weekend.

The division two team ended their season away to Waitara. Stratford were hungry but unable to convert that desire and a couple of errors saw Stratford trailing 2-nil at the break.

The men's division two side played against Waitara. Photo / Supplied

Jamie Pretty gave Stratford a glimmer of hope with a goal late in the game but it wasn't enough, final score 3-1 to Waitara. Player of the day went to Jake Heayns-Larkin.