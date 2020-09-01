Another weekend done for McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC.

Hub football had been postponed again but all other teams were on the park at various locations.

The 12th grade had a good 4-3 win away to Kaponga, an improvement on the previous 2-2 draw with the side.

The Under 15s stormed away to an early 6-nil halftime lead vs New Plymouth Boys High School (NPBHS). However they struggled at times in the second half. Final score 8-1. Player of the day was Daniel Suffolk.

Quin Brophy in control. Photo / Supplied

The Under 18s let a 2-1 halftime lead slip to go down 4-2 to league leaders NPBHS Big Dogs.

In the first division, the Stratford side played against Kaponga. Kaponga started well with the win getting up 2-nil within the first 25 minutes.

A just before halftime penalty converted by Caleb Jackson put Stratford deservedly back in the hunt. Stratford rallied after the break scoring twice before conceding again to make it 3-all.

This 'back and forth' set up an exciting end to the game which saw Stratford score two more goals. Man of the match went to John Burroughs for a couple of crucial goals.

The Division 2 side had a bye.

The Tungsten Legal Women rounded off the weekend away to Woodleigh.

The two teams enjoy a really positive and friendly relationship, so both were looking forward to the game.

Woodleigh was the only team that could put the ball in the net though running out 4-nil winners. Player of the day went to Cacia Triggs.