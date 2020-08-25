With most teams back in action this weekend for McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC, there was plenty of excitement within the club.

Firstly at home the 12th grade beat Francis Douglas Memorial Collage (FDMC) 4-1 and the Under 15s beat New Plymouth Boys High School in an exciting 4-3 come from behind win.

The Under 18s were away to FDMC and snuck a 5-3 win. Following that match, FDMC hosted the McDonald Real Estate division one team in a game of the year performance.

Jeremy Radich celebrates with John Burroughs after scoring the opener against FDMC. Photo / Jordan Rogers

The division one squad has been a bit flat after losing a few players last year. Jeremy Radich has been the spark Stratford needed and scored two goals early to set the platform for a fairly dominant showing.

Lemual Chand added a third to the tally but FDMC struck back just before the break. The Radich magic continued in the second half with depth headed flick on setting up Levi Foster for his first senior goal in his first team debut. Final score 4-1.

The division two side travelled to Woodleigh, in a good spirited game three first half goals to the hosts was enough to take the win. Final score 3-0 to Woodleigh.