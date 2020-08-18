McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC football teams enjoyed their weekend of sports with excellent weather.

Originally, every team was meant to play at home but due to Covid-19 plans changed.

All junior football was cancelled and the youth teams won their games by default. The club gathered for an under 15 and under 18 friendly game.

Teams were mixed up and the youth enjoyed a competitive but fun kick around. Final score 3-2 to bibs with Hannah Burroughs scoring two second half goals to win the match.

The McDonald Real Estate division one team took on Moturoa for the first time this season.

Last time these teams met was last year in New Plymouth and with a 12-nil win to Stratford.

This year proved a much closer match until Jordan Savage broke the deadlock and Corbyn MacBeth sealed the win later in the match.

Players who stood out were Nic Burroughs and Andrew Hunger who in his first season of Football is going from strength to strength.

The division two side hosted Inglewood looking to improve on the first round score.

The team, who have achieved good results in recent weeks, put an improved performance on the park. However three first half goals by Inglewood gave them the win. Man of the match was Corban Bright who continues to show good quality in the midfield.

The Tungsten Legal Women hosted Eltham in a local derby. The team lost 6-1. Player of the day to newbie Jackie Brookes.