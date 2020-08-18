As expected in any final, the 2020 Colts season final was a battle between two worthy contenders.

Stratford Eltham and Coastal played an excellent game of rugby for the final.

The game was played under level 2 Covid-19 restrictions, with the game livestreamed on YouTube.

The game opened with Streltham Colts kicking over a penalty and Coastal replied with their own 3 pointer.

The rest of the first half was one team scored, then the other but Coastal went into the break 15-10 up. The Streltham team was one man down with a broken arm.

Streltham came out of the break fighting but were always playing the catch up game, replying to Coastal's offensive.

With about 10 minutes to go Streltham scored in the corner to bring the score to 22-20, the conversion was kicked high and true, looked to be sneaking inside the near upright but hit the post, I'm sure a gasp could be heard throughout the Naki.

The leaders played out the clock despite terrific offence put in by the Streltham boys.

Gutted in defeat but proud in the achievement of a brilliant season culminating in a nail biting contentious final.

The final score 27-25 to Coastal.