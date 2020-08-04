The Stratford Eltham Colts are through to the finals after winning their weekend match.

The Colts came into the game against New Plymouth Old Boys (NPOB) knowing this is a must win game to reach the final, however, this was the same scenario for both teams.

Playing on home turf, the Streltham Colts opened the scoring with a penalty and an unconverted try to dominate the opening quarter.

NPOB retaliated with three well run tries in the next quarter, however the Colts entered the break after scoring in the corner to bring them back into close contention.

The second half was tit for tat from start to finish, all the fans had no finger nails left by the final whistle.

Streltham opened the second half with a try, followed by a hard driven try soon after to increase the lead to 23-15.

As expected, NPOB fought back hard with a try and conversion to bring it to 23-22 with 10 minutes to play.

Both teams reached out for that last huge effort to take the match, Streltham played hard and defended well subduing the offensive of NPOB. Streltham took control of the ball and running down the clock to take the win with the score unchanged.

The Stratford Eltham Colts take on Coastal in the final next week.