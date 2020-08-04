McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC football teams enjoyed a positive weekend of football.

The constant effort in development paid off for the majority of the grades.

All mini football teams won at home in what was another significant club day.

The 12th grade tram won 6-1 over a determined Sacred Heart side.

Advertisement

The under 15 side lost in a 9-7 goal fest away against the unbeaten league leaders Rangers.

Player of the day went to Blake Deane and Quinn Brophy for defensive efforts and Conor Corkin who scored his first goal.

The under 18 side hosted New Plymouth Boys High School Coins in a 8-1 win.

The division one team completed the double away and home against Waitara. The team were victorious with final score 2-1.

An equalising penalty to Stu Hawkless and the winner to Jordan Savage off a Brody Savage assist. A solid first team debut for Tony Salisbury was a notable mention.

The division two team bounced back and put a brilliant game on the park against the division two FC Western.

The Stratford team lost but it was a very pleasing performance against a very good side. Man of the match went to an often overlooked workhorse, Baylie Bright, who never has a bad game but earned plenty of praise in this match. The final score was 3-1.

The Tungsten Legal Women lost 13-nil to New Plymouth Girls High School first XI to complete their first round of fixtures. Player of the day was Grace Burroughs.