Another tough weekend for McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC.

The 12th grade started the day positively with a hard fought draw against Inglewood. The final score was 1-all.

The Under 15s also had another big game against Waitara with both teams trying to climb the ladder.

It was a highly competitive match although late goals proved decisive with the match ending 5-2 to Waitara. Players of the Day were Coby Van Pelt, Connor Corkin and Hannah Burroughs

The Under 18s were in a similar situation, trying to climb the table against league leaders NPBH Big Dogs. The game ended in a 2-nil loss.

The division one team improved slightly on the previous fixture against Peringa Pirates, but lost the match 7-nil.

The division two team suffered its worst loss of the season, 11-nil to Rangers. Man of the match was Vaughan Dew but with good mention to Corban Bright who put in a massive shift.

The Tungsten Legal women's team played well but despite their efforts, they lost 2-nil to Eltham. Player of the Day was Jenna Phillips.