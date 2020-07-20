Lachlan Boshier, 25, has resigned with the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls for the 2020 Mitre 10 Cup campaign.

Boshier, who put pen to paper before the Covid-19 lockdown, has made 38 appearances for the Amber and Blacks since making his Mitre 10 Cup debut in 2014.

Since then he has become an integral part of the squad with his defensive work rate and his ability to dominate the breakdown with turnovers.

The former New Zealand Under 20 representative and older brother of Yarrows Taranaki Bulls utility forward Kaylum has been in commanding Investec Super Rugby form for the Chiefs and recently played his 50th match for the club.

Boshier is an Auroa Primary School product who captained the New Plymouth Boys' High School 1st XV before plying his trade with New Plymouth Old Boys' in the CMK Premiership.

Taranaki Rugby chief executive officer Laurence Corlett was delighted Boshier had

recommitted to Taranaki Rugby.

"Having quality loose forwards is a must in the Mitre 10 Cup, and with Lachlan we have one of the best in New Zealand rugby for attacking the ball at the breakdown.

"Having him in the side, creates real competition and depth — this can only help our performance on and off the field. Lachlan is an experienced player with plenty of first class games under his belt and is a real leader within our environment."