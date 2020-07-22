Thursday evening was another tough outing for the Stratford women's A hockey team against a quality Northern team.

Stratford started strong with an early goal but couldn't put together the defensive effort needed to keep them at bay.

However, they are clear on what they need to work on for when they meet them again this week in the all-important semifinal.

On Friday in New Plymouth, Stratford men's A came up against top of the table New Plymouth Old Boys (NPOB).

Advertisement

This game was a chance to make it into the top position, with an automatic step into the final.

It was anyone's game as the ball was strung from end to end. Eventually NPOB put one away just after halftime to even the score line.

NPOB managed to sneak one in after three minutes, so took away the much wanted win.

Looking to turn around a 5-0 loss to Barbarians from the previous week, Avon tried to get back to their passing game.

An early error at the top of the circle saw Barbarians take a simple chance to go ahead 1-0.

Michael Lobb and Toby Dymond showing skills and pace down the right flank. Caleb Robinson had a great game in the right midfield, but ultimately a couple of great saves from the Barbarians keeper kept the final score to 1-0.

The Stratford women's B played a top of the table clash against Masters.

Stratford showed some great structural play, attacking runs and passes but unfortunately couldn't get it past the strong Masters defence.

Advertisement

Kylee Perrett and Kelly Larsen played with great determination and skill and really led by example on the field. Final score 5-0 to Masters.

Games this week (Finals next week):

Friday in New Plymouth:

Women A vs Northern at 8pm (Winner through to final)

Saturday in New Plymouth:

Avon vs NPBHS 2nd XI at 2.45pm

Women B vs NPOB B at 4.15pm (Winner through to final)

Saturday in Stratford:

A Men vs NPBHS 1st XI at 1.30pm (Winner through to final)

Broadway vs Te Kiri Rovers at 3pm (Winner through to final)