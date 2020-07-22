The Stratford Eltham Colts played against Spotswood over the weekend.

A game of two halves, the first half was a battle as both sides competed for metres ran and possession of the ball.

Spotswood showed dogged resistance to Stratford's continued pressure in the first half, as a result of two opportunist tries Spotswood were 12-0 down at halftime.

The second half opened with a well worked try for Stratford which seemed to turn the game in their favour. They continued to operate as a fast motivated team to ensure the win.

Although the score was high it does not reflect the determination Spotswood showed until the final whistle, running home a consolation try into the corner.

Despite a great team effort by Spotswood the final score was 52-5 to the red and black Colts.