On Friday night, the Broadway hockey team played a top-of-the-table clash against the Masters Men.

This is always a game to look forward to, with both teams playing a strong game.

Broadway scored in the first half and were determined to stay in the lead, and did well to hold back Masters and score again late in the second half, ending the game 2-0 and topping the points table in the championship going into the semifinals.

Stratford Women's A were challenged this week against Hāwera.

Stratford played fast hockey and kept Hāwera on their toes. Janika Hey, in defence, had a great game shutting out the opposition on a number of occasions. Stratford blocked the midfield throughout the game, which left Hāwera under pressure. Stratford managed to come home with a 3-1 win.

On Saturday, Stratford Women's B played an incredible game against top-of-the-table Masters Women. The team showed great improvement on defence, which reflected in the final result. Stratford had some wonderful attacking moments but unfortunately couldn't covert. The final score was 3-1 to Masters.

Stratford Men's A played Te Kiri Rangers. This could have been anyone's game right from the beginning. Stratford tried many different changes throughout the game, but to no avail, as Te Kiri just kept shutting them out of their defensive circle. No team managed to put one away so the score remained a nil-all draw.

Avon Men travelled to New Plymouth to play the Barbarians team. Avon had lots of players away and the high school students, along with a couple of adults, held the fort together. Unfortunately, Avon couldn't quite hold out the opposition and went down 5-0.

Games this week:

Thursday in Stratford:

Women's A vs Northern at 7.30pm (playing for Challenge Shield)

Friday in New Plymouth:

Men's A vs NPOB at 7pm

Saturday in Stratford:

Broadway vs Masters at 12pm

Avon vs Barbarians at 3pm

Saturday in New Plymouth:

Women's B vs Masters at 2pm