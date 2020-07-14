At the weekend, the Stratford Eltham Colts rugby team faced New Plymouth Old Boys (NPOB).

The game was hard-fought by both teams and exciting for the fans.

Stratford Eltham opened the scoring with a well-taken penalty and NPOB replayed with a well-run try into the corner.

The remainder of the first half was full of determination by both teams and each side scored again before half time.

Another try for Stratford Eltham after the break had the team holding the lead for most of the second half. NPOB scored with 10 minutes remaining, giving the team the win, with a final score of 19-17.

A massive effort from the Streltham team brought them to within feet and inches of the try line but solid defence from NPOB meant the final score remained the same.