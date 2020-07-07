McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC football teams enjoyed another club day on Saturday with all teams playing at home except the Under 18s.

The Mini Football team results were a mixed bag, the 9th grade team winning against Welbourn and the 10th grade team getting beaten against the Rangers. The 12th grade team lost their match against Woodleigh.

The Division 1 team faced a youthful and energetic Francis Douglas Memorial College team in a pleasant game with plenty of friendly banter and good sportsmanship.

The high school proved to be too strong, winning 6-nil. Man of the match was Steve Moratti.

The Division 2 side played Woodleigh in another pleasant game. It was a very even match where both keeper were tested on several occasions but in the end Woodleigh took their opportunities winning the match 2-1.

The Stratford goal was scored by Brody Savage and man of the match was Brent Watkins.

The Tungsten Legal Women hosted Inglewood on Sunday and the visitors took the spoils in a 6-nil win. Player of the day was Hannah Burroughs for a solid performance in the midfield.